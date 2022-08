FOLEY -- With school starting in less than a month, it’s time to go over the rules.

Get our free mobile app

Tonight, the Foley Falcons hold their all activities meeting.

All students in grades seven through 12 planning to participate during the 2022-2023 school year need to participate in the all activities meeting tonight at the Foley High School Gym. Parents are invited to attend as well.

The meeting starts tonight at 6:30.