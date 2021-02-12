Flower Arrangements in Full Bloom As Valentine’s Day Nears

ST. CLOUD -- Local flower shops are busy putting together hundreds of beautiful bouquets for Valentine's Day.

Rhoda Paurus is the owner of St. Cloud Floral. She says besides the traditional significant other arrangements, they've had a lot of flower requests for friends and family.

The thing we've seen different this Valentine's Day holiday, it's not just people sending flowers to their love, husband or wife. We're seeing a lot more friend, parent or family member request.

Paurus says while Friday has been the busiest day of the week, having the holiday fall on a weekend has helped them with their deliveries.

It kind of spread our deliveries out from 400 on Valentine's Day, to about 150-200 each day. So it's given people a little more opportunity this year to take advantage of it.

She says if you still need flowers for your valentine it's not too late. They plans to be open until 5:00 p.m. Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

St. Cloud Floral is located next to the Midtown Square Mall.

