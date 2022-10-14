Florida Woman Pleads Guilty to $86-Million Magazine Scam

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Florida woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme targeting elderly.

According to court documents, 62-year-old Rhonda Moulder of Cape Coral, Florida, devised a telemarketing scheme that targeted many elderly and vulnerable adults across the United States from 2001 to 2020.

Records show Moulder would use deceptive sales scripts to trick people into making large or repeat payments to companies including Gulf Coast Readers Inc., ARCO Media Inc., KMK Magazines Inc., and Leisure Time Resources Inc.

Records show Moulder tricked thousands of victims out of more that $86-million.

She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. A sentencing hearing has not been set.