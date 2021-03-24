Get our free mobile app

Fort Lauderdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police officer in Florida has been arrested for allegedly sending a lewd photo of himself to a Minnesota law enforcement officer involved in an online sting investigation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the investigator with the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force was posing as a minor female when a man, identified as Ft. Lauderdale Police Officer Louis Walsh engaged the officer in online chats. A news release says, on at least two occasions, the Florida officer took part in sexual conversations with an undercover investigator and sent a photo of himself exposing his genitals.

The Minnesota investigators contacted the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida yesterday with the information that led to the arrest of Walsh earlier today at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Officials say Walsh was assigned to special security details at two schools and served as the wrestling coach at one of the schools.

