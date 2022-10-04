Florence Hommerding, 89, Little Falls and formerly of Sauk Rapids

July 7, 1933 - October 1, 2022

Florence Hommerding, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls formerly of Sauk Rapids, died Saturday, October 1 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Florence Gallus was born July 7, 1933 in Royalton, Bellevue Township, Morrison County, MN to the late Math and Hedwig (Fussy) Gallus. She attended and graduated from Royalton High School. Florence was united in marriage to Harold Hommerding on Florence’s birthday, July 7, 1953 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The couple made their home in Royalton for a short time. They moved to Sauk Rapids where the couple raised their children, Pat, Bobbie, Mike, Bill, Mark and Gary. Florence worked the following jobs throughout her life: Royalton Drug Store, nurse’s aide at the St. Cloud Hospital, cook at Granite Board and Care Home and cared for veterans at the Sauk Rapids Veterans Home. Florence enjoyed cooking, shopping and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia (Gerald) Knafla of Little Falls, Bobbie Behrend of Sartell, Mike (Coni) Hommerding of Lady Lake, Fl, Bill (Gerilyn) Hommerding of Shakopee, Mark (Lori) Hommerding of Little Falls and Gary Hommerding of Florida; sister, Ann Stang of St. Cloud; 15 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Math and Hedwig Gallus; husband, Harold; infant daughter, Carol; brothers, Matt Jr, Paul, John, Clarence, Stanley; sisters, Agnes, Doris, Mary and a son-in-law, Dave Schlichting.