Flood Warnings Issued for Several Minnesota Rivers

UNDATED -- With all of the rain we've had this week it should come as no surprise that our rivers have become swollen with water pouring over their banks. The National Weather Service has issued several flood warnings.

There is a flood warning for the Long Prairie River at Long Prairie in Todd County. They are expecting it to reach minor flood stage this weekend.

Also, the Sauk River in St. Cloud will have moderate flooding before cresting late this weekend. Very low roadways may be impacted from Richmond to St. Cloud with water reaching the foundations of a few homes.

This Mississippi River is also under a flood warning here in St. Cloud. The river is expected to crest on Sunday morning. The Mississippi River is also under a flood warning further upstream in places like Aitkin County, and Morrison County.

The Rum River in Milaca also has a flood warning.

This map from the National Weather Service shows rainfall totals from the past 7 days.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...