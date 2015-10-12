Fleeing Driver Crashes on Highway 169, Injures St. Cloud Woman
SHERBURNE COUNTY -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt after being in the wrong place at the wrong time Saturday morning.
The State Patrol says 26-year-old Torrey Meide was heading south on Highway 169 in Sherburne County at 6:30 a.m. when a mini-van crossed the center line and struck her SUV head-on.
The patrol says officers were in pursuit of the van which was heading northbound before losing control, crossing the median and striking Meidi's vehicle.
Meidi had non-life threatening injuries.
The name and condition of the other driver have not yet been released.