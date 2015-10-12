SHERBURNE COUNTY -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt after being in the wrong place at the wrong time Saturday morning.

The State Patrol says 26-year-old Torrey Meide was heading south on Highway 169 in Sherburne County at 6:30 a.m. when a mini-van crossed the center line and struck her SUV head-on.

The patrol says officers were in pursuit of the van which was heading northbound before losing control, crossing the median and striking Meidi's vehicle.

Meidi had non-life threatening injuries.