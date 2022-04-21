Five People Found Dead in Duluth

DULUTH -- Duluth police confirm five bodies were found Wednesday afternoon in a home in the city's East Hillside neighborhood -- and one of those who died reportedly was the suspect in an earlier standoff.

Authorities say they believe the individuals are all related but are not releasing names and say the investigation is ongoing.

It began late Tuesday morning in neighboring Hermantown, where police did a welfare check at a residence and couldn't contact the person. The information led authorities to a Duluth address, with concern there could be weapons on the premises.

Police say after a methodical search they were able to enter the home and found five dead people and a dead dog.

