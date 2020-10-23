Five Indicted in Alleged Central MN Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS -- Five men are facing charges for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in central Minnesota. United States Attorney Erica MacDonald says the federal indictment was filed Thursday.

Between June and September of this year members of the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders, Task Force received information that 57-year-old Gerald Jensen of Brook Park was regularly selling pound-level amounts of meth.

On September 16th agents executed a search warrant at his home and allegedly recovered nearly $12,000 and more than seven pounds of meth hidden inside PVC pipes.

On September 18th agents arrested 24-year-old Juan Paniagua Junior, address not known, and 25-year-old Ivan Lopez of St. Paul. They say they found 15.4 pounds of meth in vacuum-sealed bags in the trunk of Lopez's vehicle.

Twenty-five-year-old Miguel Del Real, address not known, ran from the scene but was arrested later along with 49-year-old Aaron Stenquist of Isanti.