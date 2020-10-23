Friday’s Updated Prep Football Schedule

There has been some shuffling of football schedules due to snowy conditions on local fields. Here's an updated look at where and when our metro teams are playing Friday night.

At 4 p.m., the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will take on the Elk River Elks at Tech High School. The Storm is 0-2 so far this season with losses to Monticello and Willmar.

At 6 p.m., the Cathedral Crusaders will head north for a battle against rival Little Falls. The Crusaders are 0-2 this season after road losses to Foley and Princeton in the season's first two weeks.

UPDATE (10 AM): The Cathedral/Little Falls game will now be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tech High School.

At 7 p.m., the Rocori Spartans will take on the Cardinals in Willmar. Rocori has started the season 2-0, with wins over Big Lake and Waseca.

Finally, at 7:30, the Sartell Sabres will play against Moorhead at Tech High School. Sartell is 1-1 on the year, defeating Apollo in week one and losing to Bemidji in week two.

The Apollo Eagles and Tech Tigers both saw their games canceled this week as players quarantine.