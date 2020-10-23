Virtual Storytelling Workshop with Kevin Kling Saturday

STORYTELLING WORKSHOP

There's nothing like hearing a good story. For some, telling the story is even better. If you would like to develop your storytelling skills, you're in luck.

Author, Playwright, and Teller of Tales, Kevin Kling, will be conducting this Storytelling workshop virtually online this Saturday, October 24th through "The Fine Art Series" being presented from The College of St. Ben's and St. Johns.

Kevin will discus important story telling details, including:

Tales, Myths & Folktales and their importance

The importance of stories from Immigrants

Ancestors unexpected wisdom

How our stories connect us

Landscapes and cultural connections

WRITING EXERCISES

Kevin will share a personal story that connects to his ancestors, and then he will work with you to help you create and write your story, about "Home"....the place which all stories begin.

HOW TO GET REGISTERED

Pre registration is required; so since this event is happening tomorrow, you better get on it! You can easily register by clicking HERE now. You can also register by calling the box office at CSB SJU: 320.363.5777.

THE NEW "PAY AS YOU CAN" PROGRAM

The cost of all events this year at CSB SJU is $20...an amazing price. However, if that in any way, will keep you from enjoying the great programs and workshops that CSB SJU has to offer, they want you to know that they understand, and are offering their new pay as you can program. What that means is, you can pay nothing, or $5, or $15...or $20. Whatever you can afford. They understand these are difficult times for everyone, so you can have any and all of the classes they are offering for the price that works for you; and if that means FREE...then enjoy the fun activities.

Only 1 ticket is needed per household. Everyone can gather together and enjoy this and other shows that are coming up.