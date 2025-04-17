Fishing for Crappies in MN; Early Turkey Hunt

We're in a transition period when it comes to fishing in Minnesota. The majority of the State has transitioned to open water fishing with crappies and sunfish being the focus. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says most lakes haven't moved into traditional spring patterns for crappies yet. Schmitt indicates crappies are typically found in shallow, mud bottom bays, and channels. He says most of the crappies he's found are outside these areas. Schmitt is finding crappies in 8-12 feet of water. Water temperatures in Central Minnesota are in the low 40s. Schmitt says the 50 degree range is when crappies typically move into the shallow areas and stay there.

To catch crappies, Schmitt believes in the following presentation... casting and retrieving with plastics, bobber fishing, tungsten jigs with larvae and even a simple hook and a minnow may work. He says, until crappies move into the shallows, go with a 164 or 132 ounce jig. Schmitt says live bait can be used but plastics could also be in play. He says you can catch crappies and sunfish on most Central Minnesota lakes.

The first of 7 wild turkey hunts started Wednesday in Minnesota. Schmitt indicates he's heard reports of 9 turkeys shot just outside St. Cloud and based on that success he suspects the first day of the hunt was successful in other locations in Central Minnesota and the State. Last season was a record breaking year for the spring turkey hunt. Schmitt says the weather was conducive Wednesday and is expected to be this weekend as well, which could lead to a good first weekend of the turkey hunt.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.