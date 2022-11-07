First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.

There is an 80% chance of at least minor travel impacts, with the primary hazards being falling snow.

Major impacts are possible from heavy snow and blizzard conditions (25% chance).

The National Weather Service in Duluth says snowfall amounts are likely to be 4"+ for areas along and north of the Iron Range. Lesser amounts elsewhere, including right along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Then: COLD for the weekend.

