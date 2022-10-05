First Responders Being Recognized By Local Non-Profit

The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties and other advocates of public safety in the great St. Cloud region.

The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation was established in 2015 as a 501c3 non-profit who supports fire, law enforcement and emergency medical service providers in the St. Cloud area region.

The Executive Director of the the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is Sonja Gidlow. She joined me on WJON. She says they have created two awards that they are looking for nominations for. The awards are as follows:

Department or Team of the Year This public safety department or team deserves recognition for their outstanding performance and dedication to their community. This may reflect a single incident, unique problem-solving, or long-term commitment to the people they serve. This award is open to all EMS, fire and law enforcement departments. The department or team must serve a portion of Benton, Sherburne or Stearns Counties. Three awards will be presented: 1 each for fire, EMS and law enforcement.

Outstanding Contribution to Public Safety To recognize first responders, individuals, groups, community organizations or partners who have demonstrated exceptional support of and/or contribution to public safety in the greater St. Cloud region.

A link to the nomination form is found on the GSCPSF website at https://www.gscsafety.org/firstresponder-appreciation-dinner. The nomination submission deadline is 5:00 p.m. CT, October 7, 2022. The awards will be presented at the GSCPSF First Responder Appreciation Dinner on October 28th.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sonja Gidlow it is available below.