First Responders Appreciation Event Saturday in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- You can get up close to a lot of emergency vehicles at an event this Saturday.

The 4th annual First Responders Appreciation Event will be held from noon until 6:00 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids.

Police, fire, and EMS department have been invited from a 10-county area in central Minnesota.

Co-organizer Stefanie Hurt says you'll also have a chance to see a National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter.

We're able to have a Black Hawk come in and do a static display of that, they'll be touching down that morning, along with Life Link, a State Patrol helicopter, a tactical fire truck from Camp Ripley, along with St. Cloud PD SWAT.

Many are full-time paid workers, but there are also a lot of volunteer responders working in our communities. She says it is a chance to consider becoming a volunteer for your town too.

It may not be something that you have ever thought about before, but maybe this is your opportunity to chat and have a candid conversation and ask them questions and see if it is a good fit for you.

Hurt says the goal of the event is to allow the public to see these first responders as good people that protect and serve our communities, and for us to have a chance to show our support.

The event is free to attend. Lunch will be served on the grounds as well.

All proceeds and donations will benefit the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.