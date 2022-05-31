First Half of June Expected to Be Cooler Than Normal

UNDATED -- The latest 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center indicate high chances that the Upper Midwest will experience below-normal temperatures going into mid-June.

Normal highs are in the low-mid 70s with normal lows in the low-mid 50s.

The latter half of June is expected to moderate to near normal temperature levels.

As for precipitation, there is very little signal to indicate a trend of above, near, or below level through mid-June.