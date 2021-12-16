First Ever MN December Tornado Warning Issued Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service is working to assess the damage left from the storms Wednesday evening.

A team will head down to Faribault and Freeborn counties.

A tornado was reported in southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday and, if confirmed, would be the state's first-ever in December.

The National Weather Service has never issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Minnesota in December, let alone tornado watches. That changed Wednesday night when multiple thunderstorm warnings were issued.

The weather service also reported a tornado in Eyota, east of Rochester. Crews will survey the damage Thursday to confirm the tornado.

The small community of Hartland, in Freeborn County, appears to be the hardest hit several barns were down and roofs were blown off some sheds. Thankfully no injuries were reported in the community of 300.

