Firefighters Battling Huge Fire in Downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire in downtown St. Paul near the Xcel Energy Center. The fire has engulfed a building that was under construction.

The building is the Seven Corners Gateway site, an apartment building and hotel complex.

St. Paul Fire Department

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says several streets and interstate ramps in the vicinity have been closed. DOT traffic cameras show flames shooting in the air can be seen for miles.

St. Paul Fire Department

There are no reports of injuries.