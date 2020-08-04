Firefighters Battling Huge Fire in Downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL (AP) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire in downtown St. Paul near the Xcel Energy Center. The fire has engulfed a building that was under construction.
The building is the Seven Corners Gateway site, an apartment building and hotel complex.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says several streets and interstate ramps in the vicinity have been closed. DOT traffic cameras show flames shooting in the air can be seen for miles.
There are no reports of injuries.
