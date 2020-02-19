Firefight Continues at Northern Metals in Becker

BECKER -- Officials are monitoring the air quality in Becker, where a fire at the Northern Metals recycling plant continues to burn.

The fire broke out in a pile of crushed vehicles early Tuesday morning. Firefighters from numerous jurisdictions around Minnesota continued to fight the stubborn blaze Wednesday.

Sherburne County officials report water resources have been rapidly depleted in the firefight. Firefighters and plant personnel worked Wednesday night to isolate a portion of the burning vehicle stack in the hopes it will burn itself out before spreading to other vehicles or structures on the property.

Investigators believe the fire could last several more days.

Residents are not being asked to evacuate but are being asked to stay away from the immediate area of the fire.

The city has requested help from several state agencies.