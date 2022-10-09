Fire Officials Stress Importance of Having An Escape Plan

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The fall season is a great reminder to brush up on your fire safety.

October is Fire Safety Month and this week is Fire Prevention week. Today's homes burn faster than ever, and you may have as little as two minutes to get out safely.

Gregg Adamietz is the St. Cloud Assistant Fire Marshal. He says begin by mapping out all the ways out of your house.

Then you can visualize and go through all of the scenarios if there is a fire at the backdoor, how do you get to the front door. Can you get out of window if you have too. Then of course practice these plans.

Adamietz says you should practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in your home.

St. Cloud Fire Chief Matt Love says along with knowing how to get out of your house, it's also important to know where to meet once you're out.

Whether it's a tree, mailbox or neighbor's house, someplace safe that the whole family knows that's where to meet when you get out of the house. That is just as critical as finding ways out of your house.

Love says this is helpful to let firefighters know the family is safe and no one else may be inside.

The St. Cloud Fire Department will be visiting area schools this week, showcasing a fire truck and highlighting the importance of fire safety.

This year's theme is 'Fire won't wait. Plan your escape.' It's also the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.