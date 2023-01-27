Fire Evacuates Foley High School Thursday

FOLEY (WJON News) - A fire in the auto shop caused the evacuation of Foley High School Thursday.

Officials say a spark caught an oil collection pan on fire at about 2:00 Thursday afternoon.

Students used fire extinguishers to put the fire out, but smoke caused the fire alarms to go off, prompting an evacuation.

No one was hurt, and the fire was contained to the auto shop.

A cleaning crew was in the shop Friday, dealing with the smoke damage.