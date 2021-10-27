Foley High School Shows Fall Musical

FOLEY -- Foley High School is having showings of its fall musical this week.

This year's title is Zombie Prom and is a high school romantic comedy. The show features several hit songs from the 1950's.

Janel Hesch is the Band Director at Foley High School. She says they have been working on the musical for about six weeks.

It's the music that kind of propels the whole story line, and that for me is the most fun. And, seeing kids get into musical theatre and drama, and then seeing them kind of explore what it means to act and be on stage are all good part about it.

Hesch says they are excited to have people back in the auditorium after having to perform over live steam last year.

They feed off of the energy of the audience a lot so we're very excited to have live performances.

They have performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

