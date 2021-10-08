Foley School District Recovers from Enrollment Dip

FOLEY -- Foley School District has been growing for the past several years but last year, they experienced a small dip in enrollment.

Superintendent, Paul Neubaur, says October is when they can expect to have a concrete number of students.

Get our free mobile app

Across the state, October first is the time where all schools go through and they count the actual students who are enrolled and who are showing up to school.

Neubaur says the enrollment settled in at 1,885.

He believes the low enrollment was due to the pandemic causing fewer parents to enroll their children in Foley Schools.

Our assumption is that it was something related to the pandemic, distance learning, those kinds of issues. I think Minnesota schools, really across the state, saw a decline in enrollment, as did we.

This year, enrollment is back up at 1,902.