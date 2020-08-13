Fire Destroys Semi in St. Augusta Wednesday Night

ST. AUGUSTA -- No one was hurt in a semi-truck fire in St. Augusta Wednesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of County Road 75 and 240th Street just before 11:00 p.m. A caller reported the semi was fully engulfed.

Deputies arrived to find a 2016 Freightliner parked on the shoulder of the roadway with no trailer. Deputies were unable to find anyone in the area other than the caller.

The St. Augusta Fire Department was called in to put out the flames. The semi is considered a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation.

(Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)