Fire Destroys Large Shop in Fairhaven Tuesday
FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP -- Fire destroyed a large shop in Fairhaven Tuesday.
The fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of 33rd Avenue.
The owner of the 48'-x-64' shop said he was doing metalwork on a tree stand, went in for lunch, and noticed the fire a short time later.
The shop contained welding equipment, oxygen tanks, and propane tanks. When fire crews arrived, the shop was fully engulfed and tanks were exploding inside the structure.
The South Haven Fire Department asked for mutual aid from St. Augusta and Clearwater Fire Departments.
The owner of the shop, Kevin Henkemeyer, was evaluated for smoke inhalation and released. The shop and its contents are considered a total loss.
