Fire Damages Meeker County Home Thursday

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP -- Meeker County authorities believe boxes on a stovetop are the cause of a house fire in rural Litchfield Thursday morning.

Sheriff's deputies and Litchfield fire crews were called to a home in the 20000 block of 654th Avenue in Ellsworth Township around 8:30 a.m.

The homeowners, Andrew and Hillary Pautzke, have a secondary kitchen in the lower level with an unused stove. Sheriff's officials say it's believed a small child turned on the stovetop which caused the boxes to catch fire.

The fire was contained to the stove and the cabinets above it.

Damage was minimal and no one was hurt.