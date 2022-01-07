Fire Damages Fairhaven Township Home

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP -- Two men were able to escape a house fire that severely damaged their Fairhaven Township home Friday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office got the call at around 8:45 a.m. that a house was on fire in the 1900 block of Bayberry Road. When deputies arrived, the home was nearly fully engulfed.

Two occupants, 64-year-old Ricky Pettis and 80-year-old Darwin Pettis, were able to escape the home.

Sheriff's officials believe the cause of the fire was a propane gas heater that was being used to defrost pipes inside the home.

Darwin Pettis was evaluated by Mayo Ambulance for possible smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from South Haven, Clearwater, and Annandale responded to fight the flames.

The Red Cross is helping the men with temporary housing.

