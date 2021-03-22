Fire Crews Respond to Shed Fire Near Kimball

KIMBALL -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire near Kimball Sunday night.

Get our free mobile app

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says at about 5:15 p.m. they received a fire call at a home in the 31600 block of 700th Avenue in Kingston Township.

Authorities say the fire started in a wood shed and eventually spread to a car and other items on the property.

The property owner, 58-year-old Scott Johnson, was not hurt but the shed was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.