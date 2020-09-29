Update: Sauk Rapids Business Destroyed in Fire

SAUK RAPIDS -- A business along Lincoln Avenue in Sauk Rapids has been destroyed in a fire. Fire Chief Jason Fleming says crews were on the scene of the fire at Cutting Edge Grinding from about 8:30 a.m. until about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

He says the initial investigation is that it was accidental and started on or near the chopper area. It is estimated that about $40,000 in product and about $1 million in equipment was lost in the fire.

Fleming says the building is still standing, but it is not salvageable. They did contain the fire to just the one property.

No employees or firefighters were hurt during the incident.

The Sauk Rapids Fire Department was assisted by the St. Cloud and Sartell Fire Departments.