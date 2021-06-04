UPDATE: Sartell Home Sustains Heavy Fire Damage

SARTELL -- A Sartell home sustained heavy fire damage Friday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Fire crews were called just before 5:00 p.m. to home in the 400 block of 2 1/2 Street North.

Sartell Fire arrived on scene to find all residents got out safely. Fire Chief Peter Kedrowski says no one was hurt but a dog was found inside. The dog suffered minor injuries.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the home and extinguished. Kedrowski says two nearby homes also sustained some damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud and Waite Park fire departments were called in for mutual aid support.