Fire at King’s Inn Prompts Lane Closure on Highway 10 [PHOTOS]
RICE -- A fire at an abandoned business is prompting closures on Highway 10.
The Sauk Rapids Fire Department responded after 9:00 a.m. Sunday to a report of a fire at the former King's Inn location. Traffic on Highway 10 westbound is being limited to one lane only, with the right lane temporarily closed.
The Rice and Sartell fire departments are assisting at the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.
King's Inn Fire
