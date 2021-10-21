Final Weekend To Get Your Pumpkins At Royalton Patch

As Minnesotans scramble to get all of their fall activities in this year, Triple S Pumpkins is counting down the days until they're closed for the season.

The fall attraction announced on their Facebook page that they'll be open for MEA weekend Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 23rd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They'll be closed for the season starting Monday, Oct. 25. We're all officially on notice to get our stuff together and head to the pumpkin patch before we can't anymore.

Since being published on Wednesday, October 20, several people have reacted to the news online.

Get our free mobile app

Krystal Milbrandt wrote, "Best pumpkin patch I have ever been. The kids could have spent hours in it last weekend! Thank you for sharing your space with us all!"

Robyn Paul said, 'thank you for providing a fun, safe and beautiful experience for all ages."

Millie Hayford DeBord asked, "how much does it cost?"

The pumpkin patch responded, "there is no charge to get in. We just appreciate it if you buy pumpkins and squash. Thanks :)".

Holly Roelike said, "We had a blast! We will for sure be back next year!"

If you're hoping to get out to Triple S Pumpkins before they close for the season, they're located at 7408 Imperial Road in Royalton.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls

10 Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Minnesota Landmarks