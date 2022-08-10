Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election.

In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election.

In St. Joseph, the seats held by Mayor Rick Schultz and council members Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen are up for election.

In St. Augusta, the seats held by Mayor Mike Zezen and council members Justin Backes and Brent Generaux are up for election.

In the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district three seats are up for election they are currently held by Lisa Braun, Robyn Holthouse, and Lisa Loidolt.

In the Sartell-St. Stephen school district they also have three seats up for election which are currently held by Amanda Byrd, Patrick Marushin, and Jeremy Snoberger.

The filing period for these positions closes at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 8th.