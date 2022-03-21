Field House Proposed for Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- There is a plan to bring a new field house to Cold Spring.

Drew VanLoy is the President of the Cold Spring Baseball Association. He says they want to build the field house next to the baseball field where there is currently a skating park and a basketball court.

It would be a little over 15,500 square feet with two-thirds fully turfed with batting cages. The building would also have new bathrooms, locker rooms, and a conference room.

The city owns the property, so VanLoy says the association is proposing they pay to build it and donate it to the city and then lease it from the city.

The baseball and softball community would have first access to the field house including the ROCORI teams, but other activities could use it too.

The field house would be privately funded and VanLoy says they have an anonymous donor that would pay for a large portion of it. That's why the project is moving forward now.

The Cold Spring Park Board has already given its approval. The City Council will hear the proposal during their meeting Tuesday night, which will decide whether it can move forward.