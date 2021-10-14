Fewer Listings, More Homes Sold in Central MN this Year

UNDATED -- The number of homes on the market in central Minnesota is down so far this year, compared to last year.

Minnesota Realtors says for the central region there have been 7,773 new listings through the end of September which is down 153 from the same period a year ago.

However, closed sales are up, 6,o28 homes have been sold which is 131 more than last year to date.

Buyers are paying a lot more for those homes with the median sales price at $303,000 and an increase of 16.5 percent.

Get our free mobile app

And, houses are not staying on the market very long with the number of days on the market until sold now at just 29 days, compared to 45 days last year.

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve