Fences Come Down at Minnesota Capitol, Layoff Notes Go Out

ST. PAUL (AP) — The fence that has surrounded the Minnesota Capitol since the unrest over the death of George Floyd is coming down, although officials have yet to set a date for reopening the statehouse to the public.

Crews removed the fence from the front Tuesday and expect to haul away most of the rest soon.

The Capitol was closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The fence went up as protests over the death of Floyd in May 2020 escalated. As the Capitol took steps toward reopening, officials also began sending layoff notices for a state government shutdown in case lawmakers don't complete a budget before July 1.

