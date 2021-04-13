FEMA Helping to Pay Funeral Expenses for COVID Related Deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The federal government has announced it will help pay funeral costs for COVID-19 related deaths.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide up to $9,000 for funeral expenses incurred after January 20th of last year for deaths related to coronavirus.

To be eligible for funeral assistance you have to be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. If multiple people helped pay for the funeral you should apply under a single application. You can apply for multiple funerals. The death has to have happened in the United States.

The assistance is limited to $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.

You will need to provide an official death certificate, funeral expense documents, and proof of money received from other sources.

FEMA has an 800 number to help you apply.

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number

Applications begin on April 12, 2021

844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time

In the tri-county area, there have been nearly 400 COVID-19 related deaths so far and statewide there have been nearly 7,000 COVID-related deaths so far.

