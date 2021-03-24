Feeding Area Children Together with FACT

My friend Wendy Hendricks recently told me about a very important non profit group that we have in the St. Cloud area called "Feeding Area Children Together" that bridges the gab for students when school is not in session, ensuring that our local children have food when they need it; and there are many many kids in need of food in our area.

CHILDREN ARE NEEDING FOOD IN OUR AREA

According to stcloudfact.org, one out of five students have no idea where their next meal will come from, or if they are even going to get one at all. Going hungry as a child causes an increased risk of learning and behavioral challenges for these children. FACT provides food for weekends and breaks. FACT Packs, FACT Pantries and Break boxes provide a way for you and I to help out our area children.

DO YOU NEED A FACT PACK, OR KNOW SOMEONE WHO DOES?

If you or someone you know is in need of food, any K-8th grade student going to school in this area can receive a FACT Pack. There are no income requirements to enroll. Students do NOT need to qualify for free or reduced lunch prices to qualify for the program. Click HERE to enroll now.

Wendy Hendricks

WHAT IS ON THE MENU?

All of the foods provided to the kids are healthy meals including fruit, veggies and protiens. There are no cookies, chips or candy in the meals. All of the meals are peanut safe and DO NOT contain pork products. FACT is also NOT a government program. It is completely run by volunteers, and funded by local individuals and businesses. All funds donated go directly to purchasing food and the minimal supplies needed to help feed our students suffering from hunger. If you would like become a volunteer, or help with financial support, click HERE now.