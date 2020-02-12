Feds Appeal Order Blocking Trump Refugee Resettlement Limit

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- The federal government is appealing a judge's decision to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local governments to turn away refugees from resettling in their jurisdictions.

A notice of appeal filed Tuesday by the Justice Department says it's asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the Jan. 15 ruling by U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Maryland.

Messitte said in his opinion that the order signed by President Donald Trump ``flies in the face of clear Congressional intent`` of the 1980 Refugee Act.

Messitte said the process of resettling refugees should continue as it has for nearly 40 years, with resettlement agencies deciding where a person would best thrive.