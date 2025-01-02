Federal workers are getting a day off next week to remember former President Jimmy Carter.

The 39th President died Sunday at the age of 100. He had been in hospice care the past couple years.

President Biden has declared a National Day of Mourning. That's the day of Carter's State Funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

President Biden has issued an Executive Order to close Federal offices for the scheduled workday on Thursday, January 9th except for those who are deemed as being essential for "national security, defense or for other essential public business."

That means most federal offices will not be open, there won't be regular mail delivery and U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail traffic.

USA Today says the US Supreme Court won't be in session and the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed.

However, banks are not included the list of closures. They're not required to close on this National Day of Mourning.

In his proclamation declaring the National Day of Mourning, President Biden called on Americans to "assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr."

Carter picked Minnesota US Senator Walter Mondale to run as his Vice Presidential pick in 1976. They won the election and together, they governed for one-term from 1977 to 1981.