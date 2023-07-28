FBI Investigated Fargo Shooter Two Years Ago

FARGO (WJON News) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has revealed they visited with the gunman who killed one Fargo Police Officer and wounded two others and a bystander.

Officials say the FBI Received an anonymous tip in July of 2021 to the FBI’s National Threat Operation Center. The caller expressed concerns about Mohammad Barakat’s mental health, and that he was in the process of acquiring guns and ammunition.

Fargo Police met with Barakat at his home and did witness several firearms in his apartment, but none of them were illegal.

Barakat came to the United States from Syria in 2012 and was granted asylum.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he first learned of an FBI report just hours after the shooting. He has stated before that Barakat had searched online for mass casualty events and large gatherings of people in the Fargo area.

A week after the shooting, Wrigley said Barakat had a Guardian Report on his from the FBI, but would not elaborate on what was in it. The Guardian is an FBI web-based system to monitor potential threats of terrorism.

Barakat had no criminal history, and the weapons he had were purchased legally.

