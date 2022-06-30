Don and Liz Coffey are close to hitting their goal of raising $5,000 for The Wounded Warrior Project, as they cycle their way across America, nearly 3800 miles in just 90 days, all in an effort to give back to the servicemen and women who served and sacrificed for our freedoms. They are cycling specifically in honor of their brother/son, Tom who was not severely injured during his time in the service, but who lost so many friends through his years as an Army Ranger.

You can listen to my interview with Liz, Don and Susan by clicking on the player below:

Liz's husband Larry served 14 years in the Venezuelan Marines. The family also has a Nephew that is serving currently in the Airforce, and their Fathers and Mother as well as several other family members have served in the Armed Forces.

The Coffeys started their journey in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and are working their way across America to Anacortes, Washington, in an effort to raise awareness for The Wounded Warrior Project.

Mrs.Coffey, Don's wife, is pictured above with labs Mickey and Minnie, who are also traveling alongside the cyclists, in their camper for the journey.

REACHING THEIR GOAL

The Coffeys have raised $3962 of the $5000 goal so far, and they are hoping to touch more people's hearts with the story of these brave men and women, and hope that they can exceed all expectations by the time the trip is over.

START YOUR OWN CAMPAIGN

They also hope to inspire others to start their own fundraising efforts, in any way that they can and encourage people to go to the Wounded Warrior Project website to learn more on how to start their own campaign. You can click HERE to learn more.

TO MAKE A DONATION

If you would like to show your support for the Coffey family and their amazing trip across the country, you can make a donation by clicking HERE. To learn more about what your donations can do for wounded warriors, watch the video below.

WoundedWarriorProject.org

