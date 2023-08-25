Princeton Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A man died in a motorcycle crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:45 p.m.Thursday on southbound Highway 169 near Zimmerman.
Forty-two-year-old Timothy Pittman from Princeton was driving a motorcycle that went into the median and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not involved in the crash.
His passenger, 39-year-old Jennifer Anderson of Circle Pines, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.
