State Patrol: Deadly Crash on Highway 10 in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Clear Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before noon on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was eastbound on Highway 10 while the Ford Bronco was traveling westbound on Highway 10. They collided in the intersection.

A 77-year-old man from Foreston drove the Tahoe.

A 60-year-old man from Mound was driving the Bronco. There was a 58-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Bronco.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not released any names yet. They have also not released details on their conditions other than at least one person died.

That information is expected to be released on Monday afternoon.

