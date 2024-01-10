Emergency Responders Called to Save Man Submerged in Corn Pile

PARKERS PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A farmer will be okay after getting trapped inside a grain bin.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m. near Parkers Prairie.

Sixty-four-year-old Marvin Ost of Parkers Prairie was in a shed that stores corn when he became submerged up to his chest.

He was on top of the corn pile working with a grain vacuum hose when a caller 25-year-old Robert Swenson of Parkers Prairie said was near a tractor beside the shed operating the grain bin vacuum and had noticed the vacuum slowed down and appeared to be blocked. Swenson went to check on Ost in the shed and found him submerged up to his chest in the corn.

Ost was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

