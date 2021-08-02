Fall’s Coming: ValleySCARE Announces 2021 Opening Date

Fall is right around the corner, and this is just another sign. Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minnesota announced the opening date of ValleySCARE.

The announcement was made on their official Facebook page on Monday, August 2. The Halloween themed attraction opens on October 2, 2021.

Within less than an hour of being posted to social media, Valleyfair already had hundreds of reactions from excited fans.

Darren May wrote, "I AM BEYOND PUMPED FOR IT!!!"

Meanwhile people like Skyy Meray tagged friends, writing, "when are we doing adult night at Valleyscare?"

Narine Bourgeois asked, "does anyone know if this is appropriate for 7 year olds?"

To answer her question, ValleySCARE attractions aren't intended for kids under 13 years old, according to the theme park's website.

ValleySCARE is the 'upper midwest's largest Halloween event'. They've got more than 75 rides, scare zones, monsters and haunted mazes.

