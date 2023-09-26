Fun Fall-Themed Events Planned at MN Landscape Arboretum

CHASKA (WJON News) -- It is getting to be the peak time to see the fall colors at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Wendy Composto is the Signature Events Manager. She says they are expecting the colors to be the most vibrant the first weekend of October.

It will probably be that first week in October, which has the Fall Color Trail Run. Also, our library is having its annual sale that is super popular. Everybody who wants a deal on a used book will come out and peruse through what they have to offer.

Fall is one of the busiest times of the year at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Composto says they have a number of fall-themed events to take in like Scarecrows in the Gardens, a Full Harvest Moon Hike, and large Pumpkin Displays.

She says the Apple House is also a popular stop for visitors.

We have our Apple House open, so that is all of the Arboretum apples for sale at the Apple House. They also have a little shopping area.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum grounds are open 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the buildings open 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Tickets are $15 for adults and kids are free. You do need to go online to reserve your time spot ahead of time.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has 1,200 acres of gardens, plant collections, and natural areas and trails.

READ RELATED ARTICLES