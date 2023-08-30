Fairymae Okerman, 85, Little Falls

March 28, 1938 - August 29, 2023

Fairymae Okerman, 85 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Little Falls Alliance Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 5 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday, September 6 at Little Falls Alliance Church in Little Falls.

The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

A full notice will follow.