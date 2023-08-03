Extreme Drought Area Expands in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Despite some spotty rain showers over the past week, the severity of the drought in Minnesota has worsened.

Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says three percent of the state is now in an extreme drought, up from one percent the past two weeks.

Thirty-four percent is now in a severe drought, up from 30 percent last week.

And, 80 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, which is about the same as a week ago.

While the new data comes out Thursday, the information is as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday so it doesn't take into account any rainfall that has fallen over the past two days.

St. Cloud has had 4.17 inches of rain now since late April. However, for the summer months of June, July and August we're still 4.28 inches below normal.

There is a chance that the state could get some widespread soaking rains this weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center indicates more rain could be in the forecast into next week as well.

