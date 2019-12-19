Extradition Underway to Bring Convicted Killer to Minnesota

MANTORVILLE (AP) -- Sheriff's officials in Minnesota have started the extradition process to bring a woman convicted of killing her look-alike in Florida back to the state to face charges in her husband's slaying.

Fifty-seven-year-old Lois Riess pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing Pamela Hutchinson in Florida.

Her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found dead at the couple's Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, home, in March 2018.

Prosecutors say Lois Riess forged checks to steal $11,000 from her husband's account, traveled south to Florida and landed in Fort Myers where she met and killed Hutchinson in April last year.